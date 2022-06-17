Giants news, 6/17: Is Tyrod Taylor the most important Giant in 2022?

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

After the lack of production the Giants received from Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm last year, the signing of QB Tyrod Taylor was one of the more important ones this past offseason.

The Giants had 30 free agents this offseason, with more than half currently unsigned. Dan Duggan gives a rundown of the workout bonuses Giants players were eligible for this Spring.

Topping BR’s NFL Insider’s Kristopher Knox list is Saquon Barkley and offers the best fit would be The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are ready to win now and could use another dual-threat running back after losing Ronald Jones II in free agency. Tampa has $10.5 million in cap space available and could afford to add Barkley as another outlet option for Tom Brady.

New York Giants QB is listed in the “Jury’s Still Out” tier, noting that “ownership admitted to shortcomings in its development of jones” and “make-it-or-break-it year for him under new regime.”

Robert Foster is another player with a prior connection to the Bills. But what does he offer to an already crowded Giants receivers room?

