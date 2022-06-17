UDFA Zyon Gilbert bidding for spot in Giants’ secondary

Could there be a Zyon coming to the New York sports scene in 2022? No, no, sorry Knicks, not THAT Zion. We are talking about Zyon Gilbert, an undrafted rookie free agent cornerback trying to stick with the New York Giants.

Let’s talk about Gilbert’s chances as we continue player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 182

Age: 23

Position: CB

Experience: Rookie

Contract: Year 1 of three-year, $2.575 million UDFA deal | Guaranteed salary: $100,000 | 2022 cap hit: $710,000

Career to date

Gilbert spent five seasons at Florida Atlanta, playing in 57 games. He had 158 tackles (89 solo), 5 interceptions and 26 passes defensed.

Here is a scouting report from Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan:

Strengths:

- Long, athletic corner that covers a lot of ground with his frame and athletic ability.

- He’s able to play press coverage and off-coverage rather well. Showing the ability to quickly find the hip of the receiver when he has to turn and run while playing off.

- Plays the ball rather well, will be in play for a lot off PBUs & INTs when the football travels in his vicinity. Areas of Improvement:

- Gets grabby & handsy in coverage while in phase, could be an illegal contact penalty machine if it doesn’t get under control.

- Can be a bit stiff coming out of a break where he has to open his hips and close on a route.

2022 outlook

It is hardly a news flash at this point that the Giants are unsettled at boundary cornerback, especially when it comes to finding depth behind presumptive starters Adoree’ Jackson and Aaron Robinson.

Gilbert flashed during spring workouts with a few passes defensed, but was also beaten deep on at least one occasion I can remember.

A good summer could have Gilbert contending for a roster spot, especially if the Giants don’t supplement the cornerback position with a veteran acquisition or two. More likely, though, would be Gilbert ending up on the practice squad as a developmental player.