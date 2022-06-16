Giants news, 6/16: College O-line coach says ‘no moment too big’ for Evan Neal

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

“I think he can fit in just about anywhere,” the former Alabama OL coach told Lance Medow on the Giants Huddle podcast. “Left side, right side, he can play either side. Guard, tackle, he can be a really effective player I think at any of those four spots. I think the Giants will find that as they work with him through minicamp and training camp.”

Giants: Cornerback

There were more potential shortcomings on the Giants’ roster than initially expected. Tight end is a bit scary post-Kyle Rudolph and Evan Engram. Linebacker and the interior offensive line are problematic. The team released James Bradberry after attempting and failing to trade him. Going into the draft, the impression was that the team had zeroed in on adding Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. to combat the eventual loss of Bradberry. Both prospects were gone before the Giants came on the clock. Adoree’ Jackson, who has dealt with injuries in the past, is going to be relied upon heavily. Aaron Robinson, Cordale Flott, Darnay Holmes and Jarren Williams are others competing for spots.

According to beat writer Paul Schwartz, “there is much to be gleaned from all this Giants work on the field, as long as this insight is tempered by the realization that this was Football Lite.”

Among the prognatications are big years for Jones and Barkley, Thibodeaux brings some hardware home, Ojulari eclipses his sack total from last year and the Giants return to the playoffs.

NBC has made it official that Garrett, the former Giants offensive coordinator and player, will replace Drew Brees on the Sunday night studio show with host Maria Taylor and analysts Tony Dungy and Chris Simms.

Staying in the broadcasting booth, Giants radio analyst Carl Banks was recently ranked by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero as one of the five most underrated linebackers of all time

.@TomPelissero's Top 5 Underrated LBs of All-Time!



How's it look, Twitter?

In a “Funky Friday” podcast hosted by NFL quarterback Cam Newton, Manning goes with three wide receivers, one back and one tight end he’d want on the field in the final two minutes with a game on the line.

Giants fans, who are your five?

