Giants news, 6/15: Coach Daboll talks team building

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Coach Brian Daboll joins the podcast to chat about the beginning of his tenure, ramping up to the 2022 season, and building relationships in the organization.

Two of the more notable names on Dan Duggan’s list not making the team include Carter Coughlin and Oshane Ximines

NYDN’s Pat Leonard makes the cases that “Daboll’s light player load has to be connected directly to an overriding medical plan to manage the organization’s rampant injuries. Because there is not a football rationale for limiting their on-field work.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted that rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, drafted in the second round this year had a strong spring and the No. 2 overall pick from 2018 looks healthy and explosive after missing at least three games in each of the past three seasons.

Relying on younger players to make a leap The Giants’ defensive front has a high ceiling, but that’s reliant on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari performing at a high level in their first and second NFL seasons, respectively. Thibodeaux has ideal pass-rush traits off the edge that led to a 91.5 pass-rushing grade at Oregon in 2021, but it can sometimes take players in the trenches a season or two to find their footing once jumping to the NFL. Ojulari does have one of those years under his belt already — earning just a 56.9 PFF pass-rush grade despite some success in the pressure column (42). Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence form a nice foundation on the interior, but the Giants need Thibodeaux and Ojulari to hit to really elevate the unit.

The Giants were among six teams without any in the top 100 and only DE Leonard Williams has an honorable mention

The Giants duo of Leonard Williams & Azeez Ojulari are ranked in the 7th Tier that is characterized as “each player in these duos can be disruptive consistently, but rarely flash as a tandem beyond their expected level of play.”

PFT’s Mike Florio, who correctly predicted the Giants former first round would wind up with Rams last year, offers that the Bengals are the team to watch out for when it comes to acquiring Beckham’s services this year.

Tate, who played baseball at Notre Dame and was drafted twice by major league teams before entering the NFL, has signed with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, which is in the Pacific Northwest and is typically made up of collegiate players.

A new children’s animation series from the quarterback is coming soon to your TV.

The Giant’s NJ.com beat writer recently chronicled the punishment for the last place finisher in his fantasy football league. Make sure you spy see the reaction of the patron at the next table.

This is Chris. He came in last place in our fantasy football league.



His punishment: Go to a nice restaurant with a large teddy bear as his date. pic.twitter.com/NVFFa2wzXr — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 13, 2022

BBV readers, tell us your league’s punishment for coming in last in your fantasy league.

