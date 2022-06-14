Giants’ coach Brian Daboll building relationship with Daniel Jones and Mike Kafka

Coming into the start of the 2022 season, Brian Daboll knows that the success of the New York Giants relies heavily on the play of the fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones. After a rookie season with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, Jones has only been able to throw for 21 touchdowns the following two seasons.

With the former top-10 pick’s fifth-year option declined, this has become a make-or-break season for Daniel Jones. During this time the new coaching staff has made it a focal point to let Jones be more aggressive and take more chances.

While working through the new system during OTAs, Daboll sounds like things are heading in the right direction. On the Giants Huddle podcast, the first-year head coach talked about the relationship being built between himself, Jones, and Kafka.

“I think that’s important to get input from the quarterback in terms of what he feels comfortable with, while at the same time, showing him some new things that maybe can help him,” said Daboll. “At the end of the day, the offense is obviously going to go through our quarterback and there’s got to be good give and take with that between the head coach, the coordinator, and the quarterback. That’s I’d say a pretty special relationship between the three of those guys.”

For Daboll, collaboration is key, and hoping for an offense focused more on the strengths of Daniel Jones, instead of focusing on limiting his weaknesses, will help the quarterback have a successful 2022 season. Building that relationship between head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback will be crucial.

Most 2023 offseason mocks have already focused on a new signal-caller coming in for the New York Giants to replace Daniel Jones. Before the season ends, this collaborative effort between Daboll, Kafka, and Jones will try to make that decision harder for the Giants organization.