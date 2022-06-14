Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.
NFC NORTH
Allen Lazard has signed his restricted free agent tender from Packers, per report
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Lazard is finally under contract, just a few days before a key league deadline would have slashed his 2022 pay.
The Detroit Lions could be a playoff bound team in 2022
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
This team might be ready to go back to the playoffs right now
Report: Bears lose OTA practice after violating offseason live contact rules
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
A tough spring break for Chicago after violating the NFL’s CBA.
Are the Vikings actually in play for Baker Mayfield?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Probably not.
NFC SOUTH
Joe Schobert is visiting the Saints, per report
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints could be in the market for another pro bowler.
What will the run/pass balance look like on offense for the Falcons in 2022?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons are overdue to balance the scales.
Cam Newton says he put himself in tough situations with Panthers and Patriots
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Free agent former Panther insists he’s still a starting quarterback
Do the Buccaneers Have a Kicking Competition?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
An underrated Training Camp battle could be one of the most intriguing ones
NFC WEST
Report: NFL execs expect the 49ers to release Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
The 49ers have insisted they won’t move on from Jimmy Garoppolo without decent trade compensation, but the rest of the NFL is skeptical.
Defensive Calls: Hello Budda?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Budda Baker recently said that he wanted to attend OTAs because showing up for the team is he was brought up to do —- and that he wanted to help the younger players learn their assignments so that they could come to training camp dialed in.
Pete Carroll: Contract talks with DK Metcalf on pause
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Seattle Seahawks didn’t trade Russell Wilson in a coFans of the Seattle Seahawks have spent the offseason watching as wide receivers across the NFL have been given contract extensions this offseason. The players who have inked new deals or added years onto their current contracts include Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Christian Kirk and Cooper Kupp just to name a few.
Rams release defensive hero of NFC championship game
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA cleared $2.54M in cap space to re-work contracts for Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp
AFC EAST
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he was “underutilized in Kansas City,” prefers Tua’s accuracy over Mahomes rocket arm, and more!
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
Tyreek Hill’s new podcast just dropped, and it’s a must-listen for everyone.
Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale reportedly suspended for first two games of 2022 season
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Daniel Ekuale served as an elevation for eight games last campaign.
New York Jets Trades That Make Sense
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Finding starters from other teams backups
Four Downs: Former Buffalo Bills the team could still re-sign
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Questions remain about depth at a few positions
AFC NORTH
Lamar Jackson reports for mandatory minicamp
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
The quarterback has returned
Levi Wallace is up to the challenge within the Steelers defense
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will need Levi Wallace to step up in a big way in 2022.
Jessie Bates needs to get his bag, says Solomon Wilcots
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The free safety of Bengals past wants financial security for the free safety of Bengals present.
Browns sign RB D’Ernest Johnson
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
It is a one-year deal worth up to $2.43 million for Johnson, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.
AFC SOUTH
Texans Added As Defendant in Deshaun Watson Litigation
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Just when you thought the Texans were done with the Watson saga.
Falcons DC Dean Pees doesn’t understand why Titans let Rashaan Evans leave
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
This is really something. The Atlanta Falcons signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans in free agency in early April. The move reunited Evans with Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, and perhaps more importantly, Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees.
Doug Pederson sees growth in Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Everything will ride on how Trevor Lawrence performs in Jacksonville this year, and new head coach Doug Pederson has seen the progress.
Colts Sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., OT Jason Spriggs; Waive DE Cullen Wick
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
The Colts may have bolstered their depth on Friday by adding some veteran backups.
AFC WEST
The Walton-Penner group have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
We have new owners! Welcome our new Walmart overlords.
Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister for ‘misogynistic’ behavior, breaches of fiduciary duty
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
The hot water continues to rise for the Chargers owner.
Raiders give Hunter Renfrow new contract
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Slot star cashes in in Las Vegas
Jerick McKinnon returns to Chiefs on one-year deal, according to a report
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to bring back running back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
