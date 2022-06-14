Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.

Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:

NFC NORTH

Lazard is finally under contract, just a few days before a key league deadline would have slashed his 2022 pay.

This team might be ready to go back to the playoffs right now

A tough spring break for Chicago after violating the NFL’s CBA.

Probably not.

NFC SOUTH

Saints could be in the market for another pro bowler.

The Falcons are overdue to balance the scales.

Free agent former Panther insists he’s still a starting quarterback

An underrated Training Camp battle could be one of the most intriguing ones

NFC WEST

The 49ers have insisted they won’t move on from Jimmy Garoppolo without decent trade compensation, but the rest of the NFL is skeptical.

Budda Baker recently said that he wanted to attend OTAs because showing up for the team is he was brought up to do —- and that he wanted to help the younger players learn their assignments so that they could come to training camp dialed in.

Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t trade Russell Wilson in a coFans of the Seattle Seahawks have spent the offseason watching as wide receivers across the NFL have been given contract extensions this offseason. The players who have inked new deals or added years onto their current contracts include Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Christian Kirk and Cooper Kupp just to name a few.

LA cleared $2.54M in cap space to re-work contracts for Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp

AFC EAST

Tyreek Hill’s new podcast just dropped, and it’s a must-listen for everyone.

Daniel Ekuale served as an elevation for eight games last campaign.

Finding starters from other teams backups

Questions remain about depth at a few positions

AFC NORTH

The quarterback has returned

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will need Levi Wallace to step up in a big way in 2022.

The free safety of Bengals past wants financial security for the free safety of Bengals present.

It is a one-year deal worth up to $2.43 million for Johnson, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Just when you thought the Texans were done with the Watson saga.

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

This is really something. The Atlanta Falcons signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans in free agency in early April. The move reunited Evans with Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, and perhaps more importantly, Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees.

Everything will ride on how Trevor Lawrence performs in Jacksonville this year, and new head coach Doug Pederson has seen the progress.

The Colts may have bolstered their depth on Friday by adding some veteran backups.

AFC WEST

We have new owners! Welcome our new Walmart overlords.

The hot water continues to rise for the Chargers owner.

Slot star cashes in in Las Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to bring back running back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.