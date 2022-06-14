Giants news, 6/14: Who is the most important non-QB for the Giants in 2022?

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The head coach spoke on the ‘Giants Huddle: Front Office Edition’ podcast about the team’s improvement throughout the offseason program. Daboll hopes that an offense more focused around QB Daniel Jones’ strengths will lead to success for the young quarterback.

“I think that’s important to get input from the quarterback in terms of what he feels comfortable with, while at the same time, showing him some new things that maybe can help him,” said Daboll.

It’s LT Andrew Thomas.

So much of the Giants’ 2022 season depends on the development of QB Daniel Jones, who has a new coach in Brian Daboll. And while Thomas isn’t yet an elite lineman, his growth as a second-year starter confirms he’s got Pro Bowl upside. As the chief blind-side protector of Jones, his loss would force rookie RT Evan Neal into a high-pressure job.

WR Slayton, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, and OL Matt Peart and Max Garcia are among the more notable names Zack Rosenblatt thinks could be in danger of not being on the field Sept. 11 in Tennessee.

Crennel said his favorite memory from a half century of coaching was “The first Super Bowl...I’ll always remember that first Super Bowl. They say it’s very hard to get to it and even harder to win it. We were able to get to it, and we won it. That one will always be special.” The one he’s referencing: Giants 39, Broncos 20 in Super Bowl XXI, with Parcells, Belichick and Crennel fielding one of the great defenses of all time.

LT was the only defensive player listed on all 10 ballots by NFL.com writers, taking the top spot on nine of them. Former offensive linemen Brian Baldinger wrote that “L.T. had the perfect combination of speed, power and toughness with an instinct that could take him to the ball faster than anyone else on the field. Every team had to adjust its entire protection scheme to try to corral him. L.T. constantly changed the game.”

Baldy has some thoughts about the Giants defense in 2022:

.@Ravens @Giants new DC, Wink Martindale, will have this defense prepared week in and week out. Lots of free hitters to the QB, lots of illusions…success coming to Big Blue?? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BiHRLLgnNP — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 11, 2022

NBC’s Sunday Night Football stirring it up:

