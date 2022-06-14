Wink Martindale’s scheme: 5 MORE sacks Giants fans should get excited about

The New York Giants are in for a treat with a very aggressive defensive coordinator that loves to apply pressure and dictate the playing terms. Last week, we released our first installment of “Five Sacks.” The video detailed five 2021 Baltimore Ravens’ sacks that were schemed to perfection and executed well. That video is below:

This week, we go over five more sacks for Martindale’s defense in 2021. The Ravens totaled 34 sacks and 277 pressures. A lot of this pressure was dialed up through pre-snap deception and manipulating the numbers of offensive protection packages. Last season was by far the worst pass-rushing season for the Ravens under Martindale, yet they were still able to apply a solid amount of pressure.

Martindale has a new set of tools to unleash pressure onto 31 other NFL teams. The roles for Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Azeez Ojulari, and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux will be unpredictable and fluid, but certainly should be exciting. Here are five more sacks from the 2021 Ravens’ season.