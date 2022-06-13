Giants news, 6/13: TE Daniel Bellinger wants to make his presence felt

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Mike Florio of PTF writes:

It’s been a struggle for Barkley to get fully healthy. Now, he’ll just have to stay that way. If he’s being tackled by defensive backs on the edge and not running straight into a meat grinder, maybe he’ll have a good chance to have his best season in four years.

Another rookie who the media has been praising, Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is leaving an impression without putting the best part of his game on display - he can’t wait to hit someone.

Doss, whose lone regular-season action has been with the Raiders, is a late addition to the Giants roster. Doss played his college ball at UC-Davis, holding the school’s career touchdown record (29).

BR listed Wan’Dale Robinson as a player who will have difficulty snd will not burst onto the scene right away as “it’s going to take time for the Giants offense to really come together. It’s going to take time for Robinson to carve out a significant role. It all adds up to an underwhelming rookie campaign for New York’s second-round selection.”

The anticipation is that the offense, directed by Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka, will need time to catch up to Martindale’s crew on defense.

A key to Big Blue’s defense this year will be production from their middle linebackers, led by Martinez returning from a torn ACL injury that knocked him out after Week 3. A wildcard could be 2023 draft pick Micah McFadden, who stood out in mini-camp last week.

Former Cleveland Browns General Manager Ray Farmer, former Lions President Tom Lewand, and longtime NFL coach Chris Palmer spoke with The 33rd Team about ways for executives and coaches to develop during the offseason.

