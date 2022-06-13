Can late arrival Keelan Doss catch on as a wide receiver for Giants?

When he signed with the team after a two-day mandatory minicamp tryout, Keelan Doss became the 13th wide receiver on the New York Giants’ 90-man roster.

Can Doss, a three-year veteran who spent time last season on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, stick with the Giants. Let’s discuss as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ training camp roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215

Age: 26

Position: Wide receiver

Experience: 3

Contract: NA | 2022 cap hit: NA

Career to date

After a record-setting career at UC-Davis, a UFC school, Doss played in eight games for the Oakland Raiders (two starts) and had 11 receptions for 133 yards. He played only one game for the Raiders in 2020 and was finally released by the team before the beginning of the 2021 regular season.

2022 outlook

Doss has a chance to stick, but there is good news and bad news in his background.

Doss’s resume is more impressive than that of players like Alex Bachman, Austin Proehl, David Sills and Travis Toivonen. He has good size and decent athleticism for the position.

What Doss does not have is special teams experience. In his nine games with the Raiders, he played just one special teams snap. Players like C.J. Board, Collin Johnson and Richie James, with whom Doss would likely compete for one of the final roster spots, have extensive special teams background.

Doss will now become part of what should be a very interesting competition for roster and practice squad spots during training camp.