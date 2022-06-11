Giants news, 6/11: Daniel Jones last stand, Mike Kafka, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Adam Rank says:

There is a new era in New York. I’m sure you’ve heard that before. But it really feels like new general manager Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll are going to stick. Does that mean the Giants are challenging for the NFC East title this year? Maybe not, but I’m optimistic about what they have going.

Jordan Reid breaks down all the collegiate quarterbacks you should know something about.

Now this is a job Garrett could be good at.

JPP still wants to play.

Kafka on things he learned from Reid:

“The first couple things that come off the top of my head are he’s very detailed, very structured in his approach with the offense,” Kafka said of Reid. “The next part is you know he’s always looking at his players — so find his best players’ best skills and then put those guys in position to be successful. I think that’s right now where we’re at with the Giants is figuring out who those guys are and giving them as many opportunities for them to go make plays as possible.” “Also, one thing I learned from Coach Reid that he did a great job at was he always had enough explosives, enough stuff to take advantage of a defense and really make them think about it — whether it was a formation, a shift, a motion, a play design,” Kafka said. “There was always something that the defense definitely hadn’t seen in their breakdown that you know really would force the defense to communicate.”

Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay did not practice during mini-camp. How big a concern is that for the Giants?

