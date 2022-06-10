Roster news: Giants sign WR Keelan Doss, waive LB T.J. Brunson

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Keelan Doss.

Doss was one of three players brought in for an extended tryout during the Giants’ June 7-9 mandatory mini-camp. Doss originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signed by the Las Vegas Raiders (then in Oakland) out of UC Davis following the 2019 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Doss is a big receiver and holds the records for yards (4,218) and touchdowns (29) at UC Davis.

Doss played in eight games on the Raiders’ active roster, starting two, following the release of Antonio Brown in 2019. He caught 11 of 14 targets for 133 yards (12.1 per reception) and six of his 11 receptions went for first downs.

Doss remained with the Raiders until final cutdowns in 2021, when he was waived. He spent time on the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets practice squads over the course of last season, before getting a tryout with the Giants this spring. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, and tight end Jaeden Graham also had on-field tryouts during mini-camp.

The Giants have a crowded wide receiver room, with 13 receivers on the roster before Doss was signed. However, they also have few long-term answers, and the opportunity is there for Doss — or any of the under-the-radar receivers — to earn a roster spot.

The Giants released LB T.J. Brunson, a 2020 seventh-round pick who was on IR last year, in a corresponding move.