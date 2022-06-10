Giants news, 6/10: Third day of mini-camp is a picnic

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants coach Brian Daboll canceled the team’s final minicamp practice on Thursday in favor of an “organization wide function,” reportedly a picnic at the team’s facility. Reminder, rookies return July 19 and veterans seven days later.

The buzz of mini-camp has been Barkley. BBV’s Ed Valentine writes that “whatever the future holds for Barkley, proving he is still a game-changing player is Step 1.”

Andrew Thomas New York Giants · OT The No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 draft began his career looking like a turnstile at a New York City subway station. In a rough rookie season, Thomas gave up 10 sacks and 57 pressures by Pro Football Focus’ count. But he bounced back in 2021, slashing those figures to two sacks and 18 pressures. And I believe he’s poised to take significant strides under this new Giants regime. Brian Daboll is a superb offensive mind who put together a really strong coaching staff. He’ll get the most out of the left tackle. Will Thomas ever live up to the billing as the first tackle off the board in a draft that also included Tristan Wirfs, who just earned first-team All-Pro honors? Will anyone ever not scoff at him going two picks before Justin Herbert? Probably not. But under the watchful eye of Daboll, he’ll continue to round into form as a solid starter on the blind side. I guarantee it.

Golden Tate believes that Daniel Jones have micromanaged Daniel Jones’ play too much. “(Jones has) all the tools to be successful for a long time .... I feel like when I was there, we got caught up trying to tell him what decisions to make instead of letting him play ball,” said Tate.

.@ShowtimeTate isn't counting out the Giants this year



"I think they're going to be competitive in that division for sure" pic.twitter.com/BOF7EL5jEP — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) June 3, 2022

New York Giants LB Micah McFadden Drafted: No. 146, fifth round Impressive stat to know: 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and three pass breakups at Indiana in 2021 McFadden’s film was a joy to study. He moves quickly and effortlessly in any direction, thereby making him a stud in coverage, particularly underneath. He reads and reacts to the offense’s collective movements as fast as any linebacker in the class, and while not blessed with freaky athleticism, McFadden rarely looks slow. The Giants have needed quality linebacker play for some time now, and McFadden has “outplay his draft position” written all over him.

Can Daniel Jones show his new bosses he belongs as an NFL quarterback? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the New York Giants heading into the 2022 NFL season.

While refraining from any comments regarding his class-action lawsuit against the Dolphins, the NFL, as well as the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach did say that “Any time you create a situation where gas get opportunity, I’m all for that. I’ll kind of leave it there.”

Will C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young be the No. 1 QB in next year’s draft? Who are the other top names to know? And which teams might be looking for a new signal-caller in 2023?

The top ranked New York Giant is Saquon Barkley at 24.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube