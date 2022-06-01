Giants news, 6/1: Cornerback difficulties, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
The 1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make in 2022 Offseason
The Giants could take a look at Joe Haden, Xavier Rhodes, Kevin King, A.J. Bouye and Janoris Jenkins (for a second stint). They all have extensive starting experience on the perimeter.
Here’s why Giants coaches think it looked like Kayvon Thibodeaux didn’t try hard all the time at Oregon
Giants 2022 Position Breakdown: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari lead pass rush out of doldrums?
Retaining Jerome Henderson has Giants optimistic about secondary
How Giants Can Deploy Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadaraius Toney at the Same Time
In case you missed it
- Giants announce 2022 preseason schedule
- Mocking the really early 2023 mock drafts for the Giants
- 2023 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper’s early Top-25 big board
- Can D.J. Davidson be more than just a depth piece?
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...