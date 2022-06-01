Giants news, 6/1: Cornerback difficulties, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The 1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make in 2022 Offseason

The Giants could take a look at Joe Haden, Xavier Rhodes, Kevin King, A.J. Bouye and Janoris Jenkins (for a second stint). They all have extensive starting experience on the perimeter.

Here’s why Giants coaches think it looked like Kayvon Thibodeaux didn’t try hard all the time at Oregon

Giants 2022 Position Breakdown: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari lead pass rush out of doldrums?

Retaining Jerome Henderson has Giants optimistic about secondary

How Giants Can Deploy Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadaraius Toney at the Same Time

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.