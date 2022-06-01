Giants’ offensive weapons among worst in NFL?

It is no secret that the New York Giants struggled offensively in 2021. Ranking 31st in total yards per game, 31st in points per game, and last in touchdowns per game. While a lot went wrong in 2021 former New York Jets GM and Miami Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum doesn’t see it getting much better in 2022. According to Tannenbaum, the Giants rank in the last of seven tiers of offensive weapons.

Tannenbaum writes:

“As we approach the last tier of position groups, we see a common trend: the lack of a true and proven WR1. While a lot of young talent is present in this company, the No. 1 option in the passing game is lacking. These will be the teams that could struggle due to their lack of diverse talent on their offense. They can be one-dimensional at times and can lack consistency.”

Tannenbaum goes on to list the players that factored into the rankings for the Giants as Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Ricky Seals-Jones, and Jordan Akins.

There are ways that the Giants can outperform Tannenbaum’s ranking. First is the issue of health. Yes, the best ability is availability and many of these players — as well as quarterback Daniel Jones — have had issues staying on the field. Staying healthy would give guys like Barkley, Golladay, and Toney a chance to show their talent on a more consistent basis.

The next reason is a new offensive scheme led by coaches from highly successful offensive teams. Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will look to bring some of the concepts that made the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs two of the most electric offenses in the NFL.

The hope is their creativity can help Barkley regain the superstar form that he showed during 2018 and 2019. It could also help Golladay, a 2019 Pro Bowler who has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his five-year career, rebound after a disappointing first season in New York. Toney and second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, who has been impressive thus far, could thrive if used correctly. There is also hope that the Giants can finally provide Jones with better support and a scheme tailored to what he does well.

Lastly, another reason for optimism is a revamped offensive line. With Andrew Thomas anchoring the left tackle position and highly-touted first-round pick Evan Neal at right tackle the Giants have two promising bookends. The Giants added center Jon Feliciano and guard Mark Glowinski, a pair of competent veterans, in free agency. Left guard will feature a competition between Shane Lemieux, third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu and perhaps veteran Max Garcia. Improved offensive line play, of course, would give the Giants a better chance to use their play-makers.

If the Giants can maximize what they have there is an opportunity to show that this group of play-makers is better than many think.