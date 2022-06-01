Could CB Khalil Dorsey turn his career around in New York?

Khalil Dorsey has yet to find success so far in his NFL career, but the New York Giants are especially thin at cornerback. Is there any chance he makes the final roster?

Let’s discuss Dorsey as we continue player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man training camp roster.

By the numbers

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 181

Age: 24

Position: Cornerback

Experience: 3

Contract: One-year, $825,000 contract | 2022 cap hit: $825,000

Career to date

Dorsey signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020, playing under current Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Dorsey did not make the 53-man roster. He was promoted from the practice squad during each of the team’s first six games and played several snaps on special teams.

However, Dorsey was placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury in November 2020 and has not seen the field since. He reinjured the shoulder last August and missed the entire 2021 season.

The Giants signed Dorsey on May 18 after releasing James Bradberry.

2022 outlook

After cutting Bradberry, the Giants have very few cornerbacks on the roster with proven ability playing on the perimeter. Adoree’ Jackson will start on one side, and youngsters like Aaron Robinson and Rodarius Williams will compete for the other spot.

But even given the state of the position, it is hard to imagine Dorsey being more than a practice squad piece at best.

Dorsey perhaps has a leg up on the other cornerbacks at the bottom of the depth chart because of his time in Martindale’s system, but he has yet to play meaningful defensive snaps in an NFL game.

New York signed Maurice Canady on the same day as Dorsey, another former Ravens cornerback with much more experience. Canady likely has a clearer path to the 53-man roster.