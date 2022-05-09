Dennis Hickey joins New York Giants front office, per report

Dennis Hickey, former general manager of the Miami Dolphins, is reportedly joining the New York Giants re-shaped front office. Hickey’s job title is to be determined. Neil Stratton was first with the news.

Hickey was Dolphins GM from January of 2014 to January of 2016. Miami went 8-8 and 6-10 in those two seasons.

Hickey was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office from 1996-2013. He served first as a pro personnel assistant and then as a college scout before becoming Tampa Bay’s director of college scouting in 2004. He served as director of player personnel from 2011-2013.

Hickey and Schoen worked together with the Buffalo Bills from 2017 until Schoen became Giants GM in January. During that time, Hickey served as senior college scout.

Schoen has been revamping the front office to his liking. Mark Koncz, Chris Pettit, Kyle O’Brien, Ken Sternfeld and Matt Schauger have been let go, and former assistant GM Kevin Abrams was re-assigned.

Schoen added Brandon Brown as assistant GM, and has now added Hickey.