James Bradberry released by Giants to create cap space

Unable to find a trade partner and unwilling to extend his contract and push money into the future, the New York Giants are releasing veteran cornerback James Bradberry. The team officially announced the move Monday afternoon.

The Giants save $10.1 million against the salary cap while incurring $11.727 million in dead money charges.

Schoen had hinted during an appearance on WFAN with Craig Carton and Evan Roberts that a resolution to the Bradberry situation, likely his release, was imminent.

“We’re working through that right now,” Schoen told Craig and Evan. “His agents have been great, we’ve been in constant communication. I’ve talked to James, it’s been very professional throughout the whole process, and we should have some resolution, hopefully, by the end of the week. “It’s unfortunate, because he’s a great kid … Listen, he’s a starting corner in the league. It’s just where we are financially, we still gotta sign our draft picks, we gotta be able to sign our practice squad, and then have replacement costs early in the season.”

Schoen admitted on WFAN that he “thought there would be more interest” from teams around the league in trading for Bradberry. The release came a few days later than anticipated, but has now happened.

Before releasing Bradberry, Over The Cap showed the Giants with $5.511 million in cap space. They will need $12.676 million in cap space just to sign their 11 draft picks.

Bradberry was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2016, when former Giants GM Dave Gettleman was that team’s GM. Gettleman signed him to a three-year, $43.5 million contract in 2020.

Bradberry had two good seasons for the Giants as their No. 1 cornerback. In 2020, he had 3 interceptions and 18 passes defensed in 15 games while earning the only Pro Bowl berth of his six-year career. In 2021, Bradberry had 4 interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

With Bradberry gone, the Giants have a hole to fill. Adoree’ Jackson is a returning starter at one outside spot. Aaron Robinson, a second-year player drafted primarily to play in the slot is one potential candidate to fill Bradberry’s spot. Rodarius Williams, a sixth-round pick who spent last season on IR, is another. Jarren Williams, who was working at safety during voluntary mini-camp, could also be a candidate.

Darnay Holmes and rookie third-round pick CorDale Flott are likely options to play in the slot should the Giants move Robinson outside.

Jimmy Smith, a 33-year-old who played for Wink Martindale with the Baltimore Ravens, is a free agent. Trae Waynes, Joe Haden, Jackrabbit Jenkins, Xavier Rhodes and Kevin King are among recognizable cornerbacks who are still available in free agency.

The Giants could also scour the waiver wire for help once teams begin making cuts in training camp.