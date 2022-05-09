Giants news, 5/9: Osi Umenyiora on Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants great Osi Umenyiora sees himself in Kayvon Thibodeaux

“He wouldn’t be anything like JPP, he doesn’t remind me of Kiwi, doesn’t remind me of Tuck, doesn’t remind me of Strahan, actually,’’ Umenyiora told The Post from his home in London. “Yeah, you’re right, he’s more like myself.’’ “I like him as a player for sure,’’ Umenyiora said. “Very dynamic football player. He’s strong against the run, which for a college pass rusher of his caliber, you don’t really see that. Strong, quick first step, good bend around the edge, good pass-rush moves, good speed, good motor. “The way he plays, the way he rushes the passer I think you would say he has a very similar game and a very similar skill set to what I did, for sure. I like him as a player, I do.’’

2023 QB NFL Mock Draft: Reasonable expectations for quarterbacks after C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young

1-7) New York Giants: Anthony Richardson, Florida There’s untapped potential with Anthony Richardson. He possesses an elite right arm, but his legs are also going to put him in another stratosphere in this QB class. It’s rumored that Richardson can run as low as 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. At his size (6’4, 220), that will put him in rarified air. Richardson’s game has room to grow, and if it does, he’s absolutely in the conversation for the top quarterback after the top two. Also, it’s clear the final year of the Daniel Jones era didn’t go well as the New York Giants are picking seventh. This one is a no-brainer.

