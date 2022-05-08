Giants news, 5/8: Daniel Jones, James Bradberry, more

Happy Mother’s Day, New York Giants fans! Hopefully, you remembered that it’s Mother’s Day. If not, stop reading and go do something about that (then come back, of course).

Let’s start here. Saquon Barkley graduated from Penn State on Saturday.

Saquon Barkley: Graduate of The Pennsylvania State University #WeAre pic.twitter.com/B0QRVtuH2L — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 7, 2022

Kurt Warner says Daniel Jones should embrace prove-it year: ‘It doesn’t mean the Giants don’t believe in you’ – New York Daily News

“Everybody wants to get their big deal two years before the contract is up and wants teams to commit to them for next decade, but it doesn’t work that way,” Warner, 50, an NFL Network analyst, told the News on Friday. “Daniel has to be realistic and say ‘You know what? I haven’t played at that level to say I’m a franchise guy yet.’ “It doesn’t mean he can’t,” said Warner, a former Giant. “The lack of weapons around him could be a reason for why he hasn’t yet. And it doesn’t mean the Giants don’t believe in you. It doesn’t mean they don’t want you to be that franchise quarterback. But the money at that position is crazy.”

Dane Brugler’s ranking of his favorite 2022 NFL Draft classes from 1 to 32 - The Athletic

The Giants were No. 12:

Favorite pick: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama I thought several of the Giants’ selections, especially on Day 2, were slight reaches, but they knocked it out of the park adding two cornerstone players in the top 10. My No. 3 overall player, Neal is a ready-made lineman with functional experience at left and right tackle, giving the Giants options as they find the best fits for him and Andrew Thomas. Day 3 pick who could surprise: Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana Indiana was a tough watch last season, but McFadden was one of the few bright spots. Though I have some questions about him in coverage, he has outstanding downhill instincts and is arguably the best blitzing linebacker in this class. It also helped that he posted a 6.88 three-cone and 4.62 40-yard dash at Indiana’s pro day.

The #Eagles are expected to “aggressively pursue” CB James Bradberry if he does get released, per @JustinM_NFL. Howie Roseman has also been “routinely tied” to Bradberry throughout this process. pic.twitter.com/NX3HPwtTTN — PhillyBirdsCountry (@birdscountry) May 5, 2022

Giants set to release James Bradberry: Rival Commanders among logical landing spots for Pro Bowl cornerback - CBSSports.com

Examining Daniel Jones replacements in loaded 2023 NFL Draft

