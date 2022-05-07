SB Nation Reacts: Poll shows Giants fans happy with 2022 draft class

‘SB Nation Reacts’ has confirmed what our own polling of individual selections had already shown — New York Giants fans are happy with the 2022 NFL Draft class selected by first-year general manager Joe Schoen.

In the SB Nation poll, 34 percent gave the Giants’ draft an ‘A’ and 53 percent a ‘B.’

Here is how the 11 picks scored in our pick-by-pick polling:

Round 1 (No. 5): Kayvon Thibodeaux (Edge, Oregon) — 78 percent of BBV voters gave this pick an ‘A.’

Round 1 (No. 7): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama — An amazing 96 percent of BBV voters gave this pick an ‘A.’

Round 2 (No. 43): Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky — Thirty-seven percent of BBV voters gave this pick a ‘C,’ 25 percent a ‘D,’ and 18 percent an ‘F.’

Round 3 (No. 67): Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina — Thirty-nine percent of BBV voters gave this pick a ‘B,’ and 35 percent a ‘C.’

Round 3 (No. 81): CorDale Flott, CB, LSU — Thirty-eight percent of BBV voters gave this pick a ‘C,’ 29 percent a ‘B,’ and 18 percent a ‘D.’

Round 4 (No. 112): Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State — Forty percent of BBV voters gave this pick a ‘B,’ 29 percent a ‘C,’ and 18 percent an ‘A.’

Round 4 (No. 114): Dane Belton, S, Iowa — Forty-nine percent of BBV voters gave this pick a ‘B,’ 24 percent a ‘C’ and 19 percent an ‘A.’

Round 5 (No. 146): Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana — Forty-two percent of BBV voters gave this pick a ‘B,’ and 31 percent a ‘C.’

Round 5 (No. 147): D.J. Davidson, NT, Arizona State — Thirty-six percent of BBV voters gave this pick a ‘B,’ and 35 percent a ‘C.’

Round 5 (No. 173): Marcus McKethan, G, North Carolina — Thirty-five percent of BBV voters gave this pick a ‘B,’ and 34 percent a ‘C.’

Round 6 (No. 182): Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati — Thirty-four percent of BBV voters gave this pick an ‘A,’ and 44 percent a ‘B.’

More ‘Reacts’ results

Here are results from national ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling about the draft:

Best draft class:

Most confusing draft class:

Biggest steal:

