Giants projected to have two compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are projected to gain two compensatory selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL.com projects that the loss of Evan Engram to the Jacksonville Jaguars will net the Giants a fifth-round pick. The loss of special teamer Keion Crossen is expected to net the Giants a seventh-round compensatory selection.

Official compensatory selections won’t be announced until shortly before the 2023 draft. If those projections hold, though, the Giants would end up with nine selections in next year’s draft.

The Giants ended up with 11 choices in the just-completed 2022 NFL Draft, with a pair of trades down by GM Joe Schoen netting the Giants two additional Day 3 selections.

Here is a brief primer on how compensatory selections work:

The number of compensatory picks allotted each year is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks (in exchange for a player leaving) in a single year. To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year. Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based upon a league formula that takes into account a player’s average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation.

The projections by Lance Zierlein match the cancellation chart previously published by Over The Cap. That is below:

There is no way to know, of course, where the Giants will be drafting in each round. This just provides a little something to look forward to while you are still digesting what the Giants did in the 2022 draft.