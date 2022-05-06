Giants news, 5/6: Kayvon Thibodeaux, UDFAs, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Julian Love ready for bigger role in Giants’ new defense

Love says Wink Martindale is one of the most approachable coaches he’s met and that Martindale has big plans for him.

Schoen: Thibodeaux to NYG was ‘pipe dream’ before Combine

Giants’ Thibodeaux, Neal Could Be New Cornerstones

Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Beat Out NFL Draft Picks as Rookies in 2022

Michigan tackle Chris Hinton fills the second description perfectly. With just 55 tackles and two sacks over three years, he was never the star at Michigan. But he made the jobs of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo much easier in 2021 because he occupied the middle of the offensive line. His top competition to make the New York Giants roster is Arizona State’s D.J. Davidson. Davidson was a fifth-round pick and stands at an impressive 6’3” and 327 pounds. He has 23 pounds on Hinton but measured as a significantly worse athlete in his vertical and broad jumps. There is an opportunity for Hinton to beat his drafted counterpart for a final roster spot.

Best UDFA fits, including Justyn Ross: One player to watch for every NFL team

New York Giants: Austin Allen, TE (Nebraska) The Giants also added explosive Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker, but I’ll go with Allen — and his behemoth traits. The 6-7, 253-pounder (33 5/8-inch arms, 80 7/8-inch wingspan) can get in the air and finish with the best of them (10-foot, 1-inch broad jump, 34-inch vertical). He’s also very agile. There’s work to do here, but there’s so much to work with.

Daniel Jones, Azeez Ojulari and the Giants’ biggest winners and losers from the NFL Draft

