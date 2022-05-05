Giants news, 5/5: James Bradberry could be gone by end of the week

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants Joe Schoen: James Bradberry situation resolved by end of week

Bradberry might be gone any day now, most likely by release instead of trade.

2022 NFL quarterback tiers: Here’s where your team’s starter fits among franchise guys, placeholders and more

Daniel Jones is lumped in with the bottom feeders.

How Andrew Thomas influenced Giants’ pick of Evan Neal

The NFL’s Most Expensive Touchdowns

The Giants spent the most money per touchdown of any team last year. Kenny Golladay’s salary probably took care of that singlehandedly.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.