Giants news, 5/5: James Bradberry could be gone by end of the week

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants Joe Schoen: James Bradberry situation resolved by end of week
Bradberry might be gone any day now, most likely by release instead of trade.
2022 NFL quarterback tiers: Here’s where your team’s starter fits among franchise guys, placeholders and more
Daniel Jones is lumped in with the bottom feeders.
How Andrew Thomas influenced Giants’ pick of Evan Neal
The NFL’s Most Expensive Touchdowns
The Giants spent the most money per touchdown of any team last year. Kenny Golladay’s salary probably took care of that singlehandedly.
In case you missed it
- Get to know Giants’ rookie CB CorDale Flott
- Giants apparently selected the top two players on Dallas’s draft board
- Giants will face Green Bay Packers in London during 2022 season
- Film study: What can LB Micah McFadden bring to Giants’ defense?
