Giants apparently selected the top two players on Dallas’s draft board

Jerry Jones will never learn. For the fourth in 10 years, the Dallas Cowboys owner has apparently found a way to show the world the team’s draft board. This one revealed that the players the draft fifth (Kayvon Thibodeaux) and seventh overall (Evan Neal) appeared to be the top two players on Dallas’s board.

I'm sure these two players were tops on most boards but gotta tell ya feels pretty good when stuff like this comes out pic.twitter.com/oHJoBIeV1F — LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) May 4, 2022

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports detailed how it all went down:

The incident happened after the first day of the draft, while speaking to the media and justifying the selection of Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith at 24th overall. Dallas apparently had Smith rated higher than a pair of guards who went ahead of him in the first round. In the process of making that point, a purely Jones moment unfolded, with the franchise owner holding up a copy of the team’s draft board to the media while sitting alongside his son Stephen, head coach Mike McCarthy and vice president of player personnel Will McClay. “Can you see that?” A grinning Jones said, holding up the sheet. “Don’t show ‘em that,” responded Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, chuckling and staring down the line toward McClay, who laughed and shifted in his seat. “I’m dead serious,” Jerry continued. “Put that sheet down,” Stephen urged.

Jerry Jones told us the Cowboys rated OGs Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green below new Dallas OT Tyler Smith 3 days ago. Jerry held up a color-coded page to show us as proof.



Stephen: "Put that thing down!" pic.twitter.com/KpoRuNzUCf — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 29, 2022

Here is the original tweet from Cowboys’ beat reporter Mike Leslie:

Lol not for lack of trying… I legit went home and screencast our video of the presser from my laptop to my TV… this was all I got pic.twitter.com/rjVG093qAT — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 3, 2022

This, obviously, had nothing to do with the choices Giants GM Joe Schoen made. It is, though, nice to know that an NFC East rival approves. And that Jerry Jones is still, well, Jerry Jones.