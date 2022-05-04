Giants will face Green Bay Packers in London during 2022 season

The New York Giants will face the Green Bay Packers in London Week 5 as part of the NFL’s London Games series, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Sunday, Oct. 9 game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

“It’s always an honor to represent the NFL internationally,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said in a statement released by the team. “We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then.”

We had raised the possibility on an international game back in February.

The Giants have played twice previously in London, winning both times. On Oct. 28, 2007, they defeated the Miami Dolphins, 13-10, in the first regular-season game ever played in London. On Oct. 23, 2016, the Giants defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 17-20, at Twickenham Stadium.

The full schedule will be released May 12. Other than the Green Bay game, we also know the Giants will have nine home games in 2022. Here is a look at the Giants’ 2022 opponents:

HOME

AWAY