Giants news, 5/4: Evan Neal, Daniel Jones, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Brian Daboll wants Daniel Jones ‘to be himself’

Giants’ Saquon Barkley thrilled to have Evan Neal as teammate

What Joe Schoen’s NFL Draft debut taught us about what the Giants have in their new GM

Will Not Drafting Nakobe Dean Haunt New York Giants?

Which 2022 NFL Rookies Will Be Immediate Matchup Nightmares?

The Alabama product is one of the smoothest athletes at the position, a trait made even more impressive by his hulking size—he stands over 6’7” and tipped the scales at 337 pounds—and immense power. Neal notably neutralized No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in their head-to-head matchups this past season, showing he can handle his own against top-flight competition with ease.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: Don’t Sleep in Baker Mayfield to the Giants

NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand After the 2022 NFL Draft?

No. 24 for Big Blue.

