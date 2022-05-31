Giants announce 2022 preseason schedule

The New York Giants on Tuesday announced the dates and times of their three 2022 NFL preseason games.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 11 (7 p.m. ET) — @ New England Patriots

This will be the first time since 2003 that the Giants and Patriots meet in a preseason opener. The Giants and Patriots have met in the preseason finale every year since 2005, except for 2020 when the preseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Giants will, of course, see former head coach Joe Judge, now an offensive assistant with New England.

Sunday, Aug. 21 (7 p.m.) — vs. Cincinnati Bengals

This will be the Giants’ only home preseason contest.

Sunday, Aug. 28 (1 p.m.) — @ New York Jets

It is the Jets turn to host the annual preseason game between the co-owners of MetLife Stadium.

The Giants open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 4:25 p.m. at Tennessee. The full regular season schedule is below.

Regular season

Week 1 (Sun., Sept. 11) — at Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Week 2 (Sun., Sept. 18) — vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 3 (Mon., Sept. 26) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Week 4 (Sun., Oct. 2) — vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 5 (Sun., Oct. 9) — @ Green Bay Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadiu, London | 9:30 a.m. | NFL Network)

Week 6 (Sun., 10/16) — vs. Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 7 (Sun., 10/23) — @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 8 (Sun., 10/30) — @ Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 (Sun., 11/13) — vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 11 (Sun., 11/20) — vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 12 (Thurs., 11/24) — @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m., FOX)

Week 13 (Sun., 12/4) — vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 14 (Sun., 12/11) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 15 (TBD) — vs. Washington Commanders

Week 16 (Sun., 12/24) — @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 1) — vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 18 (TBD) — @ Philadelphia Eagles