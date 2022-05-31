Giants news 5/31: James Jones thinks Daniel Jones is a backup quarterback in the league

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

PFF Reveals Top 3 New York Giants Ahead of 2022 Season - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

OT Andrew Thomas among the top 3 Giants going into 2022, according to PFF.

Giants 2022 Position Breakdown: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari lead pass rush out of doldrums?

New York Giants' Money Matters - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

'You will pay,' judge says before sentencing Washburn player's killer

Francisco Mendez was sentenced to life in prison after fatally firing a gun at Dwane Simmons and injuring former Giants CB Corey Ballentine in April, 2019.

NFL Network's James Jones on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones: 'I think he's a backup quarterback in this league'

