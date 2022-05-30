Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites.
NFC NORTH
Wednesday Cheese Curds: OTAs begin and nobody is worried about Aaron Rodgers’ absence
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
No surprise here and we’re moving on. See you at minicamp in a few weeks, Aaron.
T.J. Hockenson to attend “Tight End University” for second year
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
For the uninitiated, Tight End University is a three-day crash course for NFL tight ends to come together, trade strategies, and hang out. The event was created in 2021 by NFL tight ends George Kittle, Greg Olsen, and Travis Kelce.
The future of Robert Quinn
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
“I continue to hear that Quinn wants out of Chicago,” writes CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.
Harrison Phillips is already the Vikings’ most underappreciated player
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
According to NFL.com, anyway
NFC SOUTH
5 biggest questions for the Saints heading into the 2022 season
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Where is the weak link on this team?
Deion Jones to miss the entire offseason program with a shoulder injury
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Jones had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder.
Czikk’s take: Another week, more uncertainty in the QB room
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
As another week passes after the NFL draft, once again we’re seeing a torrent of news reports about who the newest member of the Panthers’ quarterback room could be.
A big payday is projected for Buccaneers linebacker Devin White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
NFC WEST
PFF ranks 49ers Fred Warner as the top linebacker in the NFL
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
The Giants drafted Lorenzo Carter No. 66 and B.J. Hill No. 68 before the 49ers took Warner No. 69 in 2018.
PFF Projects big contract extension for Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
PFF projects a six-year, $280 million deal.
ESPN ranks Seahawks offseason as NFL’s worst
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
What’s the plan in Seattle?
What should Rams be willing to pay Aaron Donald on a new contract?
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
If Donald is posturing for a new deal, what would that look like?
AFC EAST
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill talks glowingly about QB1 Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
Hill says he is “very confident” in Tagovailoa.
Raekwon McMillan appears poised to take on a prominent role on the Patriots defense in 2022
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
How Much Will a Quinnen Williams Contract Extension Cost the Jets?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Is he worth $20 million per year?
Bills had a high grade on Khalil Shakir, and he could back up multiple spots
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
The Bills think he can play inside and outside.
AFC NORTH
Lamar Jackson not in attendance for first two OTA practices
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
What’s this all about, anyway?
A Letter From the Editor: Criticism of Stephon Tuitt goes both ways
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
What is going on with the veteran defensive tackle?
Joe Burrow checks in at No. 6 in NFL QB rankings
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals fans wonder if that is high enough.
Report: Browns reach 4-year deal with David Njoku
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Drafted 12 spots after Evan Engram, Njoku gets the second contract the Giants would not give Engram.
AFC SOUTH
Rusty Hardin Speaks Deshaun Watson
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Hardin is Watson’s attorney.
Titans sign first-round pick Treylon Burks
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne cleared for practice activity
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
A first-round pick last season, Etienne missed the entire year with a Lisfranc injury.
Colts Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II is Not Participating in OTAs as He Seeks to Renegotiate his Contract
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
AFC WEST
Javonte Williams: This is the ‘most complex offense’ he’s ever been in
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
“I feel like this is the most complex offense that I have been in, but I feel like it will be the best because you never know what’s coming at you.”
Chargers to test a plethora of options at right tackle ahead of 2022 season
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Friday was a good day for Darren Waller’s wallet
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Njoku’s deal could be good for Waller.
