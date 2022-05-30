Will Carter Coughlin get lost in Giants’ linebacker shuffle?

Does 2020 seventh-round pick Carter Coughlin still have a place on a New York Giants defense that has added a number of players both on the edge and at inside linebacker over the past couple of seasons?

Let’s discuss Coughlin, who is entering his third season, as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to their 2022 training camp.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 236

Age: 24

Position: Linebacker

Experience: 2

Contract: Year 3 of four-year, $3.405 million rookie deal | 2022 cap hit: $922,536

Career to date

Coughlin has bounced between the edge and inside linebacker positions during his two seasons with the Giants. He played 192 defensive snaps as a rookie, but only 39 in 2021 when he appeared in just seven games before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Coughlin has 23 tackles, a single sack and two quarterback hits. He has played 231 defensive and 307 special teams snaps.

2022 outlook

Coughlin does not have an easy path to a roster spot. He is a seventh-round pick from a previous regime who has had little impact in two seasons.

The field is crowded with candidates at both edge and inside linebacker.

On the edge, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Elerson Smith, Quincy Roche and Cam Brown are ahead of Coughlin. Jihad Ward, too, if the Giants consider him an edge and not a defensive lineman.

In the middle, Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers likely all open training camp higher on the depth chart than Coughlin.

Even if he makes the roster, Coughlin is likely to be relegated to special teams and very occasional use on defense.