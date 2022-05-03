Giants move on from two pro personnel scouts, per report

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen continues his makeover of the Giants’ front office.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that the Giants are moving on from senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld and senior pro scout and football systems analyst Matt Schauger. The fact that the profiles of both men have been removed from the Giants’ website could probably be viewed as confirmation that they’re no longer with the team.

Giants senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld and senior proscout/football systems analyst Matt Schauger are also no longer with the team, per source. Sternfeld (2002) and Schauger (2005) were long-time employees in the pro personnel department. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 3, 2022

It seems as though both of these moves have been about a year in the making. Both men had been reassigned back in May of 2021.

As Duggan notes, Sternfeld originally joined team in 2002 and had the title of Pro Personnel Manager before the position was taken by Steven Price in 2021.

Schauger, who joined the team in 2005, had been the assistant director of player personnel before being reassigned and given the title of pro personnel senior scout and football systems analyst in 2021.

The Giants had previously moved on from Mark Koncz, Chris Pettit, and Kyle O’Brien since Joe Schoen was hired at the Giants new general manager.

We’ll be watching to see who the Giants bring in to replace them as Schoen continues to remake the Giants’ front office in his image.