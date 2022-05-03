Giants news, 5/3: Joe Schoen, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL rookie of the year odds 2022: Who will win defensive rookie of the year this year? - DraftKings Nation

Only Aidan Hutchinson gives better Defensive Rookie of the Year odds than Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Breaking down the Giants’ options with James Bradberry, plus what we learned in the draft - The Athletic

Dan Duggan lists four, but there really aren’t that many.

NFL insider compares Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux to former Super Bowl MVP - nj.com

By now, you’re aware of the questions that swirled around the Giants’ No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux over the last three months—on how hard he plays, on being self-absorbed and on how all of it will translate to the NFL, once he starts cashing NFL checks. But as for who he is as a player? There are people in New York who see his skill set as analogous to Von Miller’s. And I’d expect he’ll be used as such in DC Wink Martindale’s complex scheme.

Projecting Giants’ 53-man roster after NFL Draft, free agency, UDFA signings — and what happens with James Bradberry - nj.com

This is fun. I won’t do it quite yet, though.

Joe Schoen wasn't changing Giants' plans to reach for a QB

“I wouldn't say we didn't say it wasn't a priority, because we did do work on those guys and saw them all play live, plus we did send a quarterback coach and coordinator to spend time with those guys and Zoom and other things,” Schoen said of the 2022 class. “Again we are going to evaluate the entire board across all positions, and when we think the time is right, regardless of position, we'll pull the trigger if we think it's best for us.”

Why GM Joe Schoen's first New York Giants draft changes franchise's feel - NFC East- ESPN

This is how rebuilding teams are supposed to operate. Remember this in a couple of years if Belton or McFadden become starters or even consistent contributors. We can argue about the merits of the player the Giants ended up selecting 43rd overall in the second round, Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Some analysts, including ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., say the diminutive wide receiver was selected too early. And the Giants might have missed out on a cornerback they liked by moving down. Auburn's Roger McCreary went 35th to the Tennessee Titans, Washington's Kyler Gordon went 39th to the Chicago Bears and Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. went 42nd to the Minnesota Vikings. It doesn't really matter. This Giants team, bereft of talent, got extra dart throws during the draft because of Schoen's elasticity. Contrast that with Gettleman's ill-fated decision during the 2019 draft to trade fourth- and fifth-round picks to move up seven spots to No. 30 for cornerback DeAndre Baker. At least two other teams told ESPN that spring that they had concerns about the Georgia prospect. Baker was placed on the commissioner's exempt list in 2020 because of legal issues and released that September by the Giants.

Here is a look at how much estimated value each team added to their roster during the draft (y axis) against what they were expected to gain based on draft position (x axis). pic.twitter.com/TS9vD1nav2 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 2, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.