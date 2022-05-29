CB Maurice Canady could be useful player for Giants

The New York Giants have a massive hole at cornerback — specifically at boundary cornerback. Could recently-signed journeyman Maurice Canady be part of the solution?

Let’s discuss Canady as we continue player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to training camp.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 193

Age: 28

Position: Cornerback

Experience: 5

Contract: | 2022 cap hit:

Career to date

Canady has played 40 games over a five-year career, starting just four games. Importantly for the Giants, 24 of those games over more than a three-year period came playing for Wink Martindale with the Baltimore Ravens. Martindale, of course, is now the Giants defensive coordinator.

Canady has also played for the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, with a 2020 COVID-19 opt-out along the way.

Pro Football Focus has Canady having played 799 defensive snaps and 599 special teams snaps, so Canady is an experienced player who is useful on both defense and special teams. He has just never been a starting-caliber player.

2022 outlook

Canady has played both in the slot and on the boundary, but has been almost exclusively on the outside since playing 288 slot snaps for the Ravens in 2017.

Most likely, Canady will compete for a roster spot as an outside cornerback. Second-year players Aaron Robinson and Rodarius Williams are part of that competition, as is the recently-signed Michael Jacquet.

It’s apparent by now that Canady is not a starting, every-down cornerback. His versatility and experience with Martindale’s scheme should, though, make him a favorite to land a spot on the 53-man roster.