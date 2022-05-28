Giants news, 5/28: Wink Martindale very pleased with Kayvon Thibodeaux

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants 2022 Position Breakdown: How will wide receivers bounce back after awful year?

Wink Martindale shows he couldn't be happier with Kayvon Thibodeaux

Adoree' Jackson also isn't happy James Bradberry joined the rival Eagles

Why this young Giants player, at a new position, might be key to unlocking Wink Martindale’s defense - nj.com

New York Giants Defense's Mantra: No More Mr. Nice Guy - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

