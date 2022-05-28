Does Korey Cunningham still have a place with the Giants?

Korey Cunningham filled the swing tackle role for the New York Giants’ woeful offensive line a season ago. With a new coaching staff and a largely revamped line, can Cunningham hold onto a spot on the 53-man roster?

Let’s discuss Cunningham’s chances as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 305

Age: 27

Position: Offensive tackle

Experience: 4

Contract: One-year, $1.06 million | 2022 cap hit: $920,000

Career to date

A 2018 seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals, Cunningham has played for Arizona, New England and the Giants in four NFL seasons. He has played in 30 games, with six starts during his rookie season in Arizona.

Cunningham played 113 snaps last season, 71 at right tackle and 42 as a jumbo tight end.

2022 outlook

The Giants have Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal as their starting tackles. They signed Matt Gono, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons, to be their swing tackle. That could leave Cunningham’s shot at a spot on the 53-man roster dependent on two things — the health of Matt Peart and whether or not the Giants ultimately keep four offensive tackles on the roster.