Giants news, 5/27: Daniel Jones No. 21 in Chris Simms’ QB rankings

NBC’s Chris Simms gives updated rankings, scouting reports on Giants’ Daniel Jones, Jets’ Zach Wilson, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts - nj.com

No. 21 Daniel Jones “When his team wasn’t totally overwhelmed, he played pretty good. He’s got a good arm. He’s one of the better running quarterbacks in football. We got to have more emotion … [he’s] too quiet. Pocket presence, it’s not that great … [but if] you give him a little time, he can make some really nice throws. He was behind the worst offensive line for two years in a row … don’t let that affect your thought of Daniel Jones. I think [new head coach] Brian Daboll has a little bit of ‘eye of quarterback’ mechanics where’s he’s going to help him just like Josh Allen.”

Giants OTAs takeaways: Kayvon Thibodeaux ailing, Wan’Dale Robinson thriving, Daniel Jones’ interceptions in context, more - nj.com

The New York Giants held their sixth practice of organized team activities Thursday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Wink Martindale's secret to success as NY Giants DC is no mystery

NY Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes in being aggressive. Bringing pressure is a philosophy and he's bold about secret to success.

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux, Wink Martindale a perfect pairing

The pairing of rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and new Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is a match made in heaven.

Wink Martindale's makeover on Giants defense is here

“He tells our defense all the time that we’re building a bully here,’’ said defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson.

New York teams could consider making these rare crosstown trades

Young Defensive Backs Aim to Be a Strength of Giants' Defense - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

