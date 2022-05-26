Giants’ CB Adoree’ Jackson confident he can handle increased responsibility

Between going from Patrick Graham to Wink Martindale and then being elevated to CB1 after the release of James Bradberry, there are a lot of new things New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson will be getting used to in preparations for the 2022 season.

Jackson admitted Bradberry’s release “hurts.”

“That’s a guy that when I came in, we bounced ideas off each other, different techniques, how he plays. But at the end of the day, I gained a brother in the process of knowing him,” Jackson said.

Jackson admitted that Bradberry landing with the rival Philadelphia Eagles “sucks.”

With Bradberry in Philadelphia, it opened up the opportunity for Jackson to step up to provide veteran leadership in a young locker room. The new CB1 was prepared to step up sending out a text to the cornerback room letting them know about the business side of things and what opportunity it presented them.

“I texted the group and told them it’s just an opportunity for us as individuals to do what we have to do and step up and go play and do something for ourselves,” Jackson said. “Because the situation is going to hit us all, whether we want to or not but at the end of the day go out there and do what you can do and compete and make it hard for them to not want to make those changes but at the end of the day you never know what happens. It’s above us.”

Based on the stats with Jackson in man coverage last season, the tools are there to build off that and have a successful season in 2022.

Adoreé Jackson 2021 numbers vs man coverage (PFF):



23.6% of snaps

12/22, 54.5% catch rate

131 yards allowed, 19 YAC (!)

72.3 QB rating



I know it’s been said before but Adoreé is going to fit like a glove in Wink’s defense. Only hesitation is can he handle #1 WR’s every week? — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) April 4, 2022

Jackson believes he can handle the responsibility of being CB1.

“It’s me believing in myself and the confidence that I have is put in the work. Confidence comes from mentally and physically being prepared so at the end of the day, no matter what the situation is, no matter what the task is, you go out there and you’re confident in your prep and mentally being prepared what you’re doing, the sky is the limit,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, it’s on you. So you can be physically prepared, but if you’re not mentally prepared for the task, it’s not going to get done. The same thing vice versa. You can believe it but if you didn’t put in the work physically and get all the reps in, then that won’t happen.”