Giants land poor grades in PFF’s 2018 draft rewind

The New York Giants’ 2018 draft class - which included running back Saquon Barkley and edge rusher Lorenzo Carter - failed to impress Pro Football Focus, as the website recently regraded the draft hauls of all 32 teams. The Giants earned a C grade.

Predictably, PFF called Barkley the team’s “worst pick” while B.J. Hill, now with the Cincinnati Bengals, was named the “best pick.” Hill went 69th overall in the third round while Barkley went second overall.

Giving the Giants a “D+” grade might even be kind considering the draft capital the team came into this draft with. They had the second pick in every round along with an extra early third-rounder at their disposal’ however, the only remnant on their roster is a hobbled running back. The fact is that Hill was a good pick despite their ill-advised trade last year to flip him for Billy Price. He’s earned an above-average grade in every single season of his career.

Barkley has missed 21 games over four seasons and has rushed for 2,937 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s also added another 1,482 receiving yards and eight TD catches.

Hill has missed just one game over his four-year career, chipping in 166 tackles and 13 sacks. He made it to the Super Bowl with the Bengals in February.

The Giants also drafted guard Will Hernandez out of UTEP with their second-round pick, but let him walk in free agency this offseason. Hernandez signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Another third-round pick, Lorenzo Carter, signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. The other two picks by the Giants were QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond (fourth round) and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh, Miami (fifth round). Lauletta plays in the USFL now while McIntosh plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

By contrast, the rival Philadelphia Eagles were given an A+ from PFF, largely by grabbing tackle Jordan Mailata from South Sydney, Australia in the seventh round. The Eagles spent their first-round pick on former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert.