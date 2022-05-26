Giants news, 5/26: Three best players, David Diehl, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Every NFL team’s top-three players entering the 2022 season

Leonard Williams, Andrew Thomas, and Adoree’ Jackson get some recognition.

David Diehl: 11-year NFL veteran, ex-broadcaster … entry-level CFB analyst. Why?

Diehl says he still remembers the game script for every defense he faced with the Giants. He wants to eventually graduate from analyst to head O-line coach.

“I loved playing in the NFL,” Diehl said. “It was a dream come true, but my knowledge and my passion is to help other kids fulfill and reach their dreams like I did. I think they’ve got an unbelievable opportunity sitting in front of them.”

How Leonard Williams keeps his head amid the Giants’ changes

NFC East burning questions for 2022 season: Mike McCarthy’s swan song? Is Big Blue finally changed?

Giants launch new podcast ‘Her Playbook’ celebrating women in sports

George R.R. Martin on His College Days, the Media and the New York Jets

Apparently, Martin has been procrastinating writing Game of Thrones by watching the Giants every Sunday.

Reassessing the Giants’ 2019 Draft Class

