Could Yusuf Corker be answer to Giants’ need for safety depth?

Could Yusuf Corker, an undrafted free agent safety from Kentucky who signed with the New York Giants, be in the right place at the right time? Depth at safety is undeniably a question mark for the 2022 Giants.

Let’s look at Corker as we continue player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 197

Age: 23

Position: Safety

Experience: Rookie

Contract: Year 1 of three-year, $2.56 million UDFA deal | 2022 cap hit: $705,000

Career to date

Corker played 43 games in four seasons at Kentucky, making 241 tackles (134 solo), with 3 interceptions, 14 passes defensed and 2 fumble recoveries. He was a team captain his last two seasons.

In his draft guide, Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote:

Corker is highly instinctive and competitive vs. both the pass and the run, firing downhill as a tackler or tracking the eyes of the quarterback to throws. However, he needs to tighten up his pursuit angles and be more a finisher because he doesn’t have the redirect twitch to easily recover. Overall, Corker has some straight-line tendencies and needs to cut down on the missed tackles, but he plays fast, tough and confident and is ready for NFL life. His special teams ability should keep him alive on an NFL roster while he competes for defensive snaps.

2022 outlook

There is an obvious opportunity for Corker with the Giants. The Giants have Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and fourth-round pick Dane Belton. Converted cornerback Jarren Williams is another option. They recently signed former Green Bay Packer Henry Black, and also have undrafted free agent Trenton Thompson.

No telling at this point how many safeties the Giants will keep on the 53-man roster, but if Corker stays healthy and shows promise there could — at least — be a practice squad spot for him.