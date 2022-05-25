Giants news, 5/25: Expectations for Daniel Jones, OTAs, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants push Daniel Jones to be more aggressive, less reckless

“I tell him to try to fit tight throws in there,” coach Brian Daboll said. “You throw a few picks at practice? No sweat. That’s why we do this — to see what we can do and what we can’t do.” Imagine if Kim Kardashian became too private or Kevin Hart became too serious. That kind of drastic overcorrection is similar to what happened with Jones, who had it drilled into his head from every corner that his promising rookie season under fired head coach/play-caller Pat Shurmur was tainted by a disregard for ball security.

New Eagles CB James Bradberry opens up on being released by Giants: ‘Personally, I didn’t necessarily like it’

“First of all, I understand it’s a business,” Bradberry said Tuesday. “I have to put my business cap on first and understand I’m an asset. I understand they want something for me. That was part of the game. “Personally, I didn’t necessarily like it. It’s a business at the end of the day.”

Giants expect early impact from draft class led by Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal

Touchdowns & top plays from OTA No. 5

2022 Stat Predictions for Every Projected Starting NFL QB

And if Jones struggles, it wouldn’t be a shock to see backup Tyrod Taylor get some starting opportunities. If Jones isn’t the future, New York needs to get an idea of just how capable Taylor could be in a bridge role in 2023. Projection (14 games): 295 completions, 459 attempts, 3,075 yards, 14 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 75 carries, 390 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

The NFL is considering the possibility of eliminating the Pro Bowl game but maintaining an event that week, source says. That was discussed with the owners today in Atlanta. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 24, 2022

