Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites.

Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:

NFC NORTH

Molson was on the Packers’ practice squad for all of 2021.

OSU writer Scott Wright chatted with us and told us why the Detroit Lions got “great value” in sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez.

The Chicago Bears have done a tremendous job in turning over the roster in just one offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, and 2022 is all about figuring out what pieces of the current roster is fit to be a part of the future of the franchise.

A look into the competition for the Vikings’ 53 roster spots

NFC SOUTH

Now that the bulk of the offseason craziness has subsided, here’s a look at a few players the Black and Gold might be weary of in 2022.

The second-year pro will only be held back by the offense around him.

Struggling quarterbacks can be helped by a pass-catching tight end, and the Panthers should invest in one.

The veteran tackle talks about leading the defensive front.

NFC WEST

Will the 49ers patience pay off?

Now — if you have reveled in the excellence of Joe’s Cardinal Rule presentations they way i have — you know that few Cardinals fans have done their homework on the team’s personnel in great detail the way that “The Prescient Professor” has.

Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Friday a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic indicates that a new entrant could enter the quarterback competition.

Is this really settled?

AFC EAST

All three players head into their third season - typically the season where a player establishes himself and potential turns into performance - with questions to be answered. None more so than Igbingohene.

New England selected Baylor product Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 overall in April.

Speed, Vision, elusiveness in a single package

Brandon Beane was aggressive in free agency with the defensive line

AFC NORTH

The image of the secondary finally is complete

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting Phase 3 of their OTAs Tuesday, and Stephon Tuitt is not present.

Chase is looking to improve upon an all-time great rookie season.

It is another one-year deal for the veteran defensive end, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Who may be a surprise roster cut before the season starts?

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Why would they bring him in with all of the issues listed? I’m glad you asked. There are two big reasons.

Notes, thoughts and observations from the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp over the weekend. The team got its first look at the rookie class.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent veteran quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal—after the two sides were close to officially agreeing to a new contract entering this past weekend:

AFC WEST

Russell Wilson isn’t just impressed with his side of the ball. He loves his new defense too.

The 2022 forecast will feature plenty of fireworks, according to NFL.com.

Time for the tight end in the slot

Monday’s “Football Morning in America” column takes “winning the offseason” to new heights.