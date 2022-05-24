Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites.
Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:
NFC NORTH
Green Bay Packers announce release of kicker JJ Molson
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Molson was on the Packers’ practice squad for all of 2021.
Why the Detroit Lions may have gotten a steal in Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
OSU writer Scott Wright chatted with us and told us why the Detroit Lions got “great value” in sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez.
Roquan Smith extension talks could heat up soon
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Chicago Bears have done a tremendous job in turning over the roster in just one offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, and 2022 is all about figuring out what pieces of the current roster is fit to be a part of the future of the franchise.
Vikings Camp Battles & Roster Projection Part I: Offensive Skill Positions
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A look into the competition for the Vikings’ 53 roster spots
NFC SOUTH
Three players the Saints might not trust in 2022
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Now that the bulk of the offseason craziness has subsided, here’s a look at a few players the Black and Gold might be weary of in 2022.
The Kyle Pitts hype train should be picking up speed
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The second-year pro will only be held back by the offense around him.
Four free agent tight ends who could upgrade the Panthers passing game
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Struggling quarterbacks can be helped by a pass-catching tight end, and the Panthers should invest in one.
Vita Vea embracing the leadership role on the Buccaneers defense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The veteran tackle talks about leading the defensive front.
NFC WEST
Breer on Garoppolo: I don’t believe the plan right now is to keep him
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Will the 49ers patience pay off?
Are Optimistic Cardinals’ Fans Being Naive?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Now — if you have reveled in the excellence of Joe’s Cardinal Rule presentations they way i have — you know that few Cardinals fans have done their homework on the team’s personnel in great detail the way that “The Prescient Professor” has.
Report: Seahawks haven’t ruled out trading for Baker Mayfield
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Friday a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic indicates that a new entrant could enter the quarterback competition.
NFL rumors: Aaron Donald is still holding out for more money, or will retire
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Is this really settled?
AFC EAST
Will Noah Igbinoghene grow into his potential for the Dolphins in 2022?
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
All three players head into their third season - typically the season where a player establishes himself and potential turns into performance - with questions to be answered. None more so than Igbingohene.
Kendrick Bourne offers early scouting report on ‘blazing’ Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
New England selected Baylor product Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 overall in April.
A Look at New York Jets RB Breece Hall
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Speed, Vision, elusiveness in a single package
Bills built defensive line in free agency to bypass 2022 NFL Draft class
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Brandon Beane was aggressive in free agency with the defensive line
AFC NORTH
Ravens sign CB Kyle Fuller to one-year deal
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
The image of the secondary finally is complete
Stephon Tuitt not present at the start of Steelers OTAs
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting Phase 3 of their OTAs Tuesday, and Stephon Tuitt is not present.
Ja’Marr Chase sets goal to catch 10,000 footballs in the offseason
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Chase is looking to improve upon an all-time great rookie season.
Browns reportedly bringing back Jadeveon Clowney
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
It is another one-year deal for the veteran defensive end, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.
AFC SOUTH
Texans Veterans on the Chopping Block
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Who may be a surprise roster cut before the season starts?
Sign Will Fuller
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Why would they bring him in with all of the issues listed? I’m glad you asked. There are two big reasons.
Jaguars rookie minicamp recap and observations: Travon Walker looks the part
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Notes, thoughts and observations from the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp over the weekend. The team got its first look at the rookie class.
Report: Colts Agree to Two-Year Deal with Veteran Free Agent QB Nick Foles
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent veteran quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal—after the two sides were close to officially agreeing to a new contract entering this past weekend:
AFC WEST
Wilson: ‘We’re going to have a really good football team’
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Russell Wilson isn’t just impressed with his side of the ball. He loves his new defense too.
Chargers offense ranks #2 in 2022 win-share projections
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
The 2022 forecast will feature plenty of fireworks, according to NFL.com.
Darren Waller can wreak havoc in the slot in Josh McDaniels’ offense
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Time for the tight end in the slot
In new power ranking, Peter King ranks the Chiefs behind the Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Monday’s “Football Morning in America” column takes “winning the offseason” to new heights.
Loading comments...