Giants news, 5/24: Azeez Ojulari named breakout candidate, more

LB AZEEZ OJULARI, NEW YORK GIANTS The Giants have been slowly building up their pass-rush unit the past few seasons, including using a first-rounder on Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux in the 2022 NFL Draft. Last season, New York drafted Ojulari in the second round, and he didn't disappoint, putting up a 17.8% pass-rush win percentage and 28 total pressures on true pass sets. While his overall grade underwhelmed (58.3), he had three 80.0-plus game grades in 2021. Now accompanied by Thibodeaux on the opposite side, Ojulari can use his athleticism and bend on second-tier linemen, opening the door for a breakthrough Year 2.

24. N.Y. Giants (4-13, out of the playoffs) With a manageable schedule, and a QB-friendly head coach in Brian Daboll, and a receiving corps that at least starts camp with a chance to be impactful, and the first time in years the Giants can look at an offensive line with two high-achieving tackles (Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal), Daniel Jones actually has a chance to be the quarterback he was drafted to be in 2019. Daboll and Joe Schoen aren’t lying when they say they think Jones has a chance to be the guy for the future. While odds are against it, Jones is set up to have the best chance he’s had to be a middle-of-the-pack quarterback. If he’s that, the Giants could win seven. Amazing, isn’t it, that this franchise who snuffed out New England’s Super Bowl twice in the last 15 years hasn’t won a playoff game in a decade—and a seven-win season would get the locals fired up.

New York Giants Top priority: Fill your James Bradberry-sized void Chalk it up as a promising first offseason for new GM Joe Schoen. His lever pulls vastly upgraded an offensive line that operated as a disaster in recent years. That's good news for Daniel Jones, whose fifth-year option was declined by Schoen (with obvious input from coach Brian Daboll) in a calculated bit of self-scouting. It wasn't all perfect, though, as Big Blue largely botched matters with Bradberry, ultimately cutting the cornerback after failing to find a trade partner for his massive salary. The position is now a mess beyond Adoree' Jackson, with unproven 2021 third-rounder Aaron Robinson the next man up. Rookie Cor'Dale Flott and 2021 sixth-rounder Rodarius Williams could see serious snaps if the G-Men don't nab a veteran or two.

