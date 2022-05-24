Is there a spot for LB T.J. Brunson on Giants’ 90-man roster?

It feels like linebacker T.J.Brunson has been a member of the New York Giants for a long time, but it has only been two seasons. Can Brunson stick around for a third year with the Giants?

Let’s discuss Brunson as we continue player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to training camp.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230

Age: 24

Position: Linebacker

Experience: 2

Contract: Year 3 of four-year, $3.376 million rookie contract | 2021 cap hit: $915,488

Career to date

Brunson has been a Giant for two seasons, and we still know little to nothing about him. A seventh-round pick (No. 238 overall), Brunson played in five games in 2020 (53 special teams snaps, 2 defensive snaps) and spent last season on IR after suffering a torn ACL during the preseason.

2022 outlook

It would be surprising if Brunson were to make the 53-man roster. The new Giants regime invested draft picks in Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers, and it would appear that Brunson faces an uphill battle to carve out a role.

Brunson has practice squad eligibility, and that would seem his most likely path to staying with the Giants.