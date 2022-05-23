Giants news, 5/23: Julian Love, 2019 draft review, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants' Julian Love finally set to start: 'Resiliency'

“I keep thinking about what my role and responsibility is,” Love said. “I’m a big proponent that everything happens for a reason. That resiliency I’ve had to have the past few years is only going to make me a better player this year. I’m trying to raise my game a lot this year by still letting the game to me, most importantly. But you know where I’m coming from: I have to keep that chip on my shoulder.”

The Best-Kept Secret on Every NFL Roster Heading into 2022 Season | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Edge Quincy Roche is the choice for the Giants.

Report: NFL owners are "counting votes" toward a possible ouster of Daniel Snyder - ProFootballTalk

In my view, Snyder probably should have been booted long ago.

Ranking 2022 NFL defenses: Rams, Bills, Saints most likely units to crack the top 10 - CBSSports.com

Giants considered “very unlikely” to have top 10 defense.

Welcome to NY https://t.co/nHhQHSZP46 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 23, 2022

Regrading the 2019 NFL Draft: Bill Belichick goes from perfect to failure, 49ers improve from 'C' to 'A' - CBSSports.com

New York Giants 2019 Grade: B+ The Skinny: The Giants had 10 picks in the draft, with only three as projected starters in 2022. They are first-round quarterback Daniel Jones, first-round defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and fourth-round safety Julian Love. They got little else from this draft with a major miss on first-round corner Deandre Baker. Fifth-round receiver Darius Slayton has worked out. How I did: I liked the pick of Jones, although I did say he went a little higher than I would have taken him. I also liked the pick of Lawrence, saying he could be a force. He has been good, but not a force. I questioned the pick of third-round rusher Oshane Ximines, which played true since he's been mostly a backup. New Grade: C

We've reviewed our 2019 NFL draft grades. Why? Because we're gluttons for punishment

New York Giants Grade we gave then: C Funniest line in retrospect: “(Deandre) Baker is potentially Gettleman’s newest headache to deal with.” Nailed. It. Also: “The bright lights of New York might not crush Jones, and he has time to develop – maybe as much as (suppressed laughter) three years, if you ask GM Dave Gettleman!” Gettleman’s no longer allowed. But yeah, we’re still laughing. Best evaluation in retrospect: I was skeptical of Daniel Jones, of course, but that’s akin to being skeptical of being served a Cyanide Colada. But we were not wrong, either — gotta make those layups. This was no time to get all cute and contrarian and whatnot. How we did: This Giants writeup is chock full of goodies. I basically anointed Julian Love as the second coming of Jim Thorpe, so that was rich. No mention of Darius Slayton — other than just listing his name. And I compared Dexter Lawrence to Snacks Harrison, which is … interesting. But they got a C then, and maybe we were too soft on Gettleman at the time.

Will Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott bounce back? What went wrong, 2022 stat projections for each star

The lessons here apply to the Giants and Saquon Barkley.

Fundraiser by Harry Carson: Help our super teammate Brad Benson

Do something good and help a Giant in need who helped bring you a lot of joy.

Dirk Koetter and Mike Solari on How NFL Teams Run Rookie Minicamp

Solari was offensive line coach for the Giants under Ben McAdoo.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll pumping fans up at MSG. #NYR pic.twitter.com/FECt2tu8Ip — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 22, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.