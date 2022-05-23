Can Cam Brown be more than a special teamer for Giants?

Cam Brown has carved out a useful special teams role for the New York Giants the past two seasons. Let’s look at whether or not he can be more than that as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the team’s 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 233

Age: 24

Position: Linebacker

Experience: 2

Contract: Year 3 of four-year, $3.493 million rookie contract | 2021 cap hit: $944,591

Career to date

Brown has been a terrific special teams player for the Giants since being selected in Round 6 of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has not, though, been able to work his way into any type of regular role on defense.

Last season, Brown played only 11 defensive snaps after playing 93 as a rookie. By contrast, he played 563 special teams snaps, 80 percent or more each season.

Brown had nine solo special teams tackles and an assist last season. He played significant snaps on five special teams units — kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage, field goal/extra point block.

2022 outlook

The horse has probably left the barn in terms of the possibility of Brown earning a significant defensive role.

The Giants have Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith on the edge. On the inside, Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder and Carter Coughlin have been ahead of Brown, and the Giants just added Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers in the draft.

Still, Brown is a useful player. He is a terrific, versatile special teams player and a useful backup linebacker who can play inside or outside if necessary.

The edge/linebacker group for the Giants is crowded, but Brown still seems likely to make the roster.