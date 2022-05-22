Giants news, 5/22: James Bradberry, free agents, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Best Remaining 2022 NFL Free Agents Available | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Center J.C. Tretter mentioned as a fit for the Giants. Maybe so, but there is little chance the Giants will be able to afford him.

Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among more than 60 nominees for NFL's coach and front office accelerator program

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey are taking part.

2022 Offensive Guard Rankings and Tiers | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Giants’ guard Mark Glowinski is pretty far down the list.

James Bradberry shares why he signed with Eagles

“I looked at the overall scheme, and I think it fit my ability the best,” Bradberry said. “I saw the guys that they put with the D-line, and as a DB, sometimes your best friend is the D-line.”

.@EliManning: "My mom Olivia sends her apologies: She said if it weren’t for her, Robert Kraft would have at least 10 Super Bowls.” pic.twitter.com/xVexv8PXti — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 19, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.