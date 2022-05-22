Henry Black has appealing defensive, special teams versatility

Henry Black was one of four defensive backs added to the roster recently when the New York Giants shook up their 90-man roster.

“Hopefully you don’t have a ton of turnover, but I think you have to continue to work guys out on off days and if you think they can improve you or at least take a look at them, then you do that,” head coach Brian Daboll said when the moves were made.

Can Black emerge as a depth player on the eventual 53-man roster? Let’s learn more about him as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to training camp.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 204

Age: 25

Position: Defensive back

Experience: 2

Contract: Not available | 2021 cap hit: Not available

Career to date

Undrafted after playing collegiately at Baylor, Black played 25 games with no starts over the past two seasons for the Green Bay Packers. During that time, he played 289 defensive snaps and 427 special teams snaps. He played 73 percent of the Packers’ special teams snaps last season.

2022 outlook

Black’s ability to play on five special teams groups — kick coverage, kick return, punt coverage, punt return, field goal/extra point block — is appealing. So, too, is the fact that he can play a number of positions in the secondary. Black played 86 snaps in the box, 97 in the slot, 91 at free safety and 7 at boundary cornerback last season.

Justis Mosqueda of SB Nation’s Acme Packing Company said he was “a little surprised” that the Packers chose not to tender Black this offseason, making him a free agent.

“I thought Green Bay was going to bring him back to play specials and give them depth,” Mosqueda said. “I think he’s a bubble player. He played 262 defensive snaps and 315 special teams snaps for the Packers last year. I could see him playing that dime back/5 phase special teams role again. He was on everything but field goal team. Was one of their personal protectors on punt team.”

The Giants drafted Dane Belton in the fourth round, converted cornerback Jarren Williams and have undrafted free agent Yusuf Corker on the roster, but there is still a wide open competition for spots behind Xavier McKinney and Julian Love.

Black’s versatility has to give him a chance to earn a spot.