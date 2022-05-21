Giants’ WR Kadarius Toney recovering from minor knee surgery, per report

Kadarius Toney had minor arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason, according to a report from the Daily News.

Toney was one of more than a dozen Giants wearing a red non-contact jersey during Thursday’s OTA, which was open to the media. The red jersey generally indicates that a player is not cleared for full practice participation.

Toney caught passes from the JUGGS machine on Thursday and did some soft toss drills on the sideline with fellow wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who is rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon and was also in a red jersey.

The Giants drafted Toney No. 20 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Toney had an injury-plagued rookie season. He dealt with a hamstring strain that sidelined him for much of training camp, missed time with COVID-19 twice, and dealt with quad, oblique, shoulder and ankle injuries.

Toney ended the season playing in just 10 games, while catching 39 passes for 420 yards (10.8 yards per reception).

Toney is reportedly expected to be ready for training camp.

Head coach Brian Daboll has praised Toney’s work since he reported to the voluntary offseason program after not participating in Phase 1.

“I really like him. He’s smart. Again, you’re not really — you’re doing things. A lot of them on air and stuff like that. But you can tell he’s got instinctive football,” Daboll said. “He was a really good (high school) quarterback down in Alabama. He’s been a pleasure to be around. Good teammate. Smart. It’s been great.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was also complementary toward Toney on Thursday.

“He’s doing all the right things on and off the field,” Kafka said. “I love his personality. He’s one of those guys that brings a smile to the room. He has a bright personality. He’s been great to work with.”